Tyrrell Hatton Takes 2-Stroke Lead After Round 3 Of LIV Golf Andalucía

Legion XIII star Tyrrell Hatton keeps finding ways to get the job done. The new father carded a 4-under 67 in the third round to move to 10-under par and take a two-shot lead into Sunday at LIV Golf Andalucía. Hatton made birdies at the first, fifth and 17th holes and made a handful of difficult par saves to put himself in strong position to win at Real Club Valderrama for the first time in his career.

Hatton was measured in his assessment of the round afterwards.

"There were some good shots today," he said. "I feel like there were some poor ones in there, as well, which is disappointing. But I holed some nice putts inside 10 feet, especially for par on the back nine. Overall, I'm happy enough with today. A lot can happen around here. The first three days have been great. I would love to keep playing well. I'll certainly try my best tomorrow, and yeah, hopefully I can finish well."

4Aces GC’s Thomas Detry matched Hatton with a 67 of his own and remains two back in second. The Belgian is within striking distance of earning his first LIV Golf victory and is firmly in the driver's seat of the LIV Golf Open Championship exemption heading into Sunday.

Two and three shots further back, respectively, and with every reason for optimism, are Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm. The Spanish pair are lurking, and if the home crowd needed even more of a reason to turn up in full force on Sunday, they now have two of them.

Garcia's 3-under 68 on Saturday was a master class in patience. The Fireballs GC captain navigated the course without a bogey but didn't make his first birdie until the 10th hole. His big saves on the sixth and seventh holes were the turning point, and his three birdies on the back nine moved him to 6 under and in contention for the title.

"I felt like I played pretty well, very consistent," Garcia said. "I made a couple really, really big saves on 6 and 7. I think those two saves were amazing. Then finished the round strong, so I was happy to see that."

On the prospect of Sunday, Garcia was measured but confident: "It's going to take something good. Obviously, Tyrrell is playing amazing. There are a lot of great players there that know what they're doing. It's just going to take a really good round."

Rahm, meanwhile, continues to lurk on the leaderboard. A 3-under 68 moved the Legion XIII captain to 5 under and T4. Three birdies on the front nine set the tone for the Spaniard, but an even-par back nine kept him from applying more pressure. He goes into Sunday within striking distance at a venue where he’s desperate to earn his first win.

The round of the day, and week, belonged to Dustin Johnson. The 4Aces GC captain produced a stunning 7-under 64 that included a hole-in-one on the third hole from 186 yards, which was the 18th ace in LIV Golf history and the sixth of 2026. Johnson went out in 30 before a back nine of 34, climbing from well outside contention all the way to T4 at 5 under. It was the kind of round that serves as a reminder of what Johnson is capable of when everything clicks, and he will carry real momentum into Sunday.

Johnson's brilliance was the catalyst behind the best team performance of the week. 4Aces GC stormed up the team leaderboard on Saturday, firing a combined 11 under in the round to move to 12 under for the tournament and take a commanding lead heading into Sunday. With Detry and Johnson both inside the top five on the individual leaderboard, the 4Aces have positioned themselves to earn their league-leading fourth win of the season.

Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith remains in the mix at T4, carding a steady 2-under 69 to sit at 5 under for the tournament.

"The week has been good. It's been solid," Smith said. "There's been glimpses of brilliance and glimpses of some other stuff, as well."

He heads into Sunday five shots back of Hatton and knows a clean, aggressive round could put him right in the picture.

"I feel like I'm in a position where I can give it a good shot tomorrow," Smith said.

Sunday at Valderrama promises to be a fitting finale to a week that has captivated from the first tee shot.

LIV Golf Andalucía Round 3 Leaderboard

1. Tyrrell Hatton (-10)

2. Thomas Detry (-8)

3. Sergio Garcia (-6)

T-4. Abraham Ancer (-5)

T-4. Dustin Johnson (-5)

T-4. Jon Rahm (-5)

T-4. Cameron Smith (-5)

T-8. David Puig (-4)

T-8. Bubba Watson (-4)

10. Branden Grace (-3)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf.