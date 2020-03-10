An overview of golf tournaments around the world this week

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Players). Yardage: 7,189. Par: 72.

Purse: $15 million. Winner’s share: $2.7 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Sungjae Im.

Last week: Tyrrell Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Notes: The purse was raised to $15 million, the largest in golf history. … Tiger Woods is sitting out, saying his back was not quite ready. He has not played the last four tournaments. … Also missing the event from the top 50 in the world are Lee Westwood of England and Shugo Imahira of Japan. … Rory McIlroy will try to become the first back-to-back winner since it moved to the TPC Sawgrass in 1982. … McIlroy has finished in the top 10 at 15 of his last 19 starts on the PGA Tour in the last year. … Greg Norman, Woods and Jason Day are the only players to win The Players at No. 1 in the world. … The field features 110 players who have won on the PGA Tour, the most of any tournament dating to 2007. … Of the 19 players at Sawgrass for the first time, eight have won tournaments in the last year. … This is the final event to be among the top 64 in the world who qualify for the Dell Match Play in two weeks in Texas. … Henrik Stenson in 2009 and Si Woo Kim in 2017 are the only winners of The Players who did not reach the season-ending Tour Championship.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

