2026 Masters Stock Report: Which LIV Golf Stars Are Trending Up and Down

This might be LIV Golf's best chance to have one of its players win a green jacket at the Masters.

Entering the 2026 Masters at Augusta National in Georgia, there are two LIV players among the top three favorites at most sportsbooks. Both of those players are above even last year's champion, Rory McIlroy.

Here's a look at players whose form through LIV Golf's first five events indicates whether they are more or less likely to leave Augusta victorious this weekend.

Stock Up: Bryson DeChambeau

It seems like a matter of time until DeChambeau has the green jacket put on him. He has had six top-10 finishes at majors over the past two years, including a win at the 2024 U.S. open.

In DeChambeau’s last two Masters starts, he’s finished T6 and T5. Last year, he was in the final group with Rory McIlroy before ultimately falling behind the Northern Irishman en route to his win.

DeChambeau started the LIV season with a T17 in Riyadh, a third-place finish in Adelaide and a T24 in Hong Kong. Then, he won in Singapore and South Africa. He’s the third betting favorite this week, according to DraftKings, behind Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

At only 32 years old, DeChambeau is firmly in his prime and clearly steps up at every major. Given his form entering the tournament and his recent results at majors, this could be the year when he gets his jacket.

Stock Down: Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has routinely performed well at majors, but his LIV results indicate this might not be the year he dons the green jacket on Sunday night.

Hatton has four top-20s and two top-10s at majors over the past two years, including a T9 and T14 in his last two Masters starts. He only has two career top-five finishes at majors in his career, though, although one did come at last year’s U.S. Open.

Hatton’s five LIV results this season have been all over the board. He has two top-10s, but his other three finishes are 47, T45 and T38, which don’t inspire confidence.

Stock Up: Jon Rahm

Rahm, unlike DeChambeau, already has his green jacket, and there are a lot of reasons to believe he’s poised to get another this year.

Rahm has finished in the top five of all five LIV events this season, including top-two four times. He also won at LIV Hong Kong. He ranks first in greens in regulation and birdies this year at LIV events, and he’s fourth in driving distance and scrambling.

Across the board, Rahm is thriving right now. The one thing he’ll need to be working is his putter. He’s tied for 35th among LIV golfers this season in putting average. He’ll need the flat stick to be on point this weekend to win.

Rahm has three top-10s at majors over the past two years and finished T14 last year at Augusta. Last year, he started with a 3-over 75, which kept him from truly contending.

Rahm is second on the odds board this week, indicating he might be poised to contend for his second green jacket.

Stock Up: Carlos Ortiz

Ortiz does not have a lot of experience at major championships. He has only played four majors since the start of 2022, and he’s missed the cut three times. His one result, though, was a T4 at last year’s U.S. Open.

In Ortiz’s only start at the Masters, he missed the cut in 2021.

After the big two at the top of LIV Golf, Ortiz is next among players who will be at Augusta this weekend in 15th. He has two top-10s in his last three starts and a respectable T21 in Singapore.

Ortiz is tied for 10th in birdies among LIV players this season, but the key this weekend for him will be simply finding the fairway and hitting greens. He’s 50th in fairways hit at just 55%, and he’s T33 in making it on the green in regulation on just 71.7% of holes.

Stock Down: Bubba Watson

Since winning his second green jacket in 2014, Watson has one top-10 finish in 12 starts at Augusta National, including two missed cuts in his last three starts there.

This may not be the year the results get better. Through five LIV starts, Watson’s best finish is T28. That’s his only result that is better than T37.

Last year at the Masters, Watson ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, so the savvy vet still knows how to navigate Augusta well. Whether the 47-year-old can compete over the weekend remains to be seen.