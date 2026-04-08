2026 Masters: What to Know About the 10 LIV Golfers Competing in Augusta

The Masters isn’t just another major — it’s where legacies are made and long waits finally come to an end. Just last year, Rory McIlroy broke through for his first green jacket and this week, a new group arrives at Augusta chasing that same moment.

LIV Golf will once again be well represented at Augusta, with 10 players in the field. Led by Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, LIV Golf has a real chance to make history this weekend. Since the league’s creation, no player has won the Masters after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Rahm might be the headliner coming into the week, and DeChambeau is on a bit of a heater. But there are some other LIV golfers to look out for entering the week.

So with that in mind, here’s a look at the LIV players teeing up at Augusta this week.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau enters the week in Augusta as one of top golfers in 2026. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DeChambeau is heading into this week with plenty of momentum after having won back-to-back LIV events and finished in the top three in three of his last five starts. Augusta has suited him well, with consecutive top-six finishes and a couple of first-round leads.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Garcia won the 2017 Masters, which made him the third Spaniard to claim a green jacket at Augusta. He’s also made the cut in all 15 of his appearances and has been able to put together four top-10 finishes along the way. Garcia is one of the most seasoned international players heading into this week.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton has finished top-15 at the Masters in each of the last two years. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hatton has made seven cuts in nine Masters starts, highlighted by a career-best T9 in 2024. He’s also played 32 rounds at Augusta, where he posted eight under-par rounds with a low of 68. This season, he’s enjoying his best LIV Golf year yet, playing well off the tee and on par-3s.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters. (Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images)

Johnson won the 2020 Masters by five strokes at 20-under, setting a tournament scoring record. He’s made 11 cuts in 15 starts at Augusta, notching five top-10s and 23 under-par rounds with a low of 65. This season, he’s been one of the top performers on LIV Golf in Strokes Gained Putting.

Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin is making his Masters debut. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

McKibbin is making his Master's debut this year and is one of just two players from Northern Ireland in the field, alongside McIlroy. He’s been steady on LIV Golf, with four top-25 finishes in five events and several rounds in the mid-60s.

Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Oritz will compete at the Masters for the second time in his career. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ortiz returns to the Masters for the first time since his 2021 debut, where he missed the cut but managed a round under par with a 71. He’s off to a strong start this season on LIV Golf, ranking second in Strokes Gained Approach. In 2020, Ortiz made history by winning the Houston Open, becoming the first Mexican winner on the PGA Tour in 42 years.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rahm won the 2023 Masters, becoming the fourth Spaniard to claim a green jacket and the first European to win both the Masters and the U.S. Open. He’s kept that form going this season, picking up three LIV Golf wins and several other strong finishes. With his consistency, Rahm heads into Augusta as one of the top contenders again.

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel is seeking his second Msters wn. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

Schwartzel won the 2011 Masters, becoming the third South African to claim a green jacket and 50 years after Gary Player did so. In 16 Masters starts, he’s made 11 cuts, earned three top-10 finishes, and posted a low round of 66. That kind of experience shows he can still handle Augusta and be a contender if he’s in form this week.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith has yet to win at Augusta, but he's had five top-10 finishes in the last eight years. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Smith has been consistent at the Masters, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last eight appearances, including top-five finishes in 2018, 2020 and 2022. He is the only player in Masters history to shoot all four rounds in the 60s in a single tournament. Smith also shares the record for the lowest score by an international player and by a non-winner.

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson is one of two golfers who've won the Masters twice competing in this weekend's event. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

Watson knows Augusta inside and out, having won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. He’s always had a feel for the course, even leading in Strokes Gained Putting at last year’s Masters. This season on LIV Golf has been tough on Watson as he heads into the week without a top-25 finish.

LIV Golf hasn’t always had the results it hoped for at the Masters, but this year’s group brings plenty of talent and experience. Most of them should make the cut, and a few could even stick around near the top of the leaderboard.

With past champions like Garcia, Schwartzel, Johnson, Watson, and Rahm, there’s some serious experience in the field. Those players know Augusta and can handle the pressure when it counts.

If they all play well this week, we could see some big moves as the tournament goes on. By Sunday, one of them might even pull off something historic.



