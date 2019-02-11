Erik Spoelstra on final-shot attempt vs. Warriors, Josh Richardson’s career-high 37 points
Video Details
Erik Spoelstra on the final-shot attempt, some of the calls that didn't go the Miami Heat's way and Josh Richardson's career-high 37 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618