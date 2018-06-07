Trevor Richards on returning to the majors, pitching in front of friends and family
Video Details
Miami Marlins right-hander Trevor Richards, who was pitching in front of plenty of friends and family, says it felt good to get his feet wet again in his return to the big leagues Thursday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices