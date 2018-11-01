Toledo beats Ball State 45-13 in game with 10 turnovers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback had two first-half touchdown runs and Toledo beat Ball State 45-13 on Wednesday night in a game that saw each team commit five turnovers.

The Rockets (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) scored 21 points in less than 2 1/2 minutes in the first quarter.

Koback opened the scoring with a 19-yard run, seven plays after Willie Ross recovered a fumble.

Ball State (3-7, 2-4) then went three-and-out and the Rockets drove 77 yards in just 45 seconds with the help of a 51-yard pass play. Art Thompkins capped the drive with a 1-yard run.

Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Drew Plitt was strip-sacked by Terrance Taylor with Tuzar Skipper racing to the end zone to dive on the ball for a 21-0 lead.

Plitt threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Riley Miller, who had 101 yards receiving, early in the second quarter but soon the Rockets made it 28-7 on Koback’s 3-yard run that came 10 plays after Zachary Ford intercepted Plitt.

Jameson Vest added his school-record 69th career field goal for a 31-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Peters, starting in place of injured Mitchell Guadagni, threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns but tossed four of Toledo’s five interceptions. Diontae Johnson had 100 yards receiving for Toledo.

The teams combined for 968 yards offense.