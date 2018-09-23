Presbyterian beats NAIA Bluefield College 41-10

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — John Walker threw for three touchdowns as Presbyterian picked up its first season win, running over Bluefield College of the NAIA 41-10 on Saturday night.

Walker was 16 of 25 for 199 yards passing with one interception for the Blue Hose (1-1). Zola Davis ran for 108 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Davis scored from six yards out late in the first quarter for a 7-3 Presbyterian edge. In the second, Walker threw three consecutive scoring passes, a 46-yarder to Keith Pearson, a 5-yarder to Riley Hilton and a 17-yarder to DaShawn Davis and the Blue Hose led 28-10 at halftime.

DeShawn Davis had his second TD, a 29-yard reception from Pearson in the third quarter. Robert Baker’s 34-yard interception return for a Presbyterian touchdown with 7:33 to play in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Shiloh Ward threw for 101 yards and a touchdown for Bluefield College. Tanner Griffith kicked a 33-yard field goal.