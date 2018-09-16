North Dakota edges Sam Houston State 24-23

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nate Ketteringham threw a touchdown to Noah Wanzek late in the fourth quarter to put his team on top for good as North Dakota edged Sam Houston State 24-23 on Saturday night.

The Fighting Hawks (2-1) trailed through most of the second half and were behind 23-17 when Ketteringham took the team 84 yards in 12 plays, capping the drive with an 8-yard strike to Wanzek for a 24-23 lead with 4:44 to play. The North Dakota defense held fast after that, forcing Sam Houston State to give up the ball after four downs.

Ketteringham was 16 of 29 for 189 yards passing for the Fighting Hawks. He also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown. Brady Oliveira ran for 53 yards and a score.

North Dakota led 17-10 at halftime but was scoreless in the third quarter.

Mike Dare threw for 201 yards for the Bearkats (1-1). Kyran Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns.