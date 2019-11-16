Kirk seals game with sack, Illinois St holds off Missouri St

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — James Robinson rushed for 155 yards to move into second on the Illinois State career list, Luther Kirk sealed it with a sack on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds and the Redbirds held off Missouri State 17-12 on Saturday.

Illinois State led 17-9 with 11:03 remaining in the fourth quarter but an interception and fumble on its next two possessions kept Missouri State in it. Robinson fumbled it at Illinois State’s 32 with 2:17 remaining and Missouri State went eight plays to get to the 3 but Peyton Huslig rolled to his right and was tackled for a nine-yard loss on fourth down.

Brady Davis passed for 65 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois State (8-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), which is ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches’ poll. The Redbirds had three players attempt a pass with Bryce Jefferson and Jack Baltz throwing interceptions. Robinson reached 100 yards, on 29 carries, for the sixth time this season.

Huslig was intercepted twice for Missouri State (1-9, 1-6).