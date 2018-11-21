For 3rd straight week, ‘Bama, Clemson, ND, Michigan top CFP

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan were at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, marking the first time in the five-year history of the postseason system that the same teams held the first four spots for three straight weeks.

Unlike last week, there was a little movement in the top 10. Unbeaten Central Florida moved up two spots to No. 9. The Knights became the first team from outside the Power Five conference to be ranked in the selection committee’s top 10.

Georgia remained No. 5, followed by Oklahoma at sixth. LSU remained seventh, Washington State held at 8 and Ohio State stayed at 10th, getting jumped by UCF.

Committee chairman Rob Mullens, the Oregon athletic director, said the group spend “considerable time” discussing Ohio State, which beat Maryland 52-51 in overtime on Saturday, and UCF, coming off a 38-13 victory against CIncinnati.

“We said while UCF might not have the depth of talent of Ohio State, the committee thought they’re playing more as an all-around team,” Mullens said.

No. 11 was Florida, which could help the Gators secure a New Year’s Six bowl bid. Penn State is 12th.