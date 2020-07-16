It’s no easy task trying to determine how a high school star will acclimate to college football, but according to our Big Noon Kickoff crew, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, has the best shot at making an early impact come next season.

According to former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer, there are a few key elements to evaluate when predicting a player’s success at the collegiate level:

“The obvious No. 1 is physical maturity, and that’s the size speed and strength … No. 2 is physical toughness and that is the ability to understand pain vs. injury … No. 3 is mental toughness and that’s how you handle your teammates, how you handle media, fans and your coaches.”

So with that in mind, let’s check out the Top 5 impact freshmen heading into next season.

1. Bryan Bresee, Clemson, DL

The 5-star athlete out of Maryland, was the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class regardless of position. The 6’5″, 290 pound stud finished his high school career with 134 career tackles – including 80.5 for loss – and 35 sacks.

In his senior season, he helped his team to a 13-2 record and a state championship, racking up 30.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, while also adding 2 forced fumbles.

He was named First Team Postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated following the 2019 season.

Joel Klatt broke down what makes Bresee so elite:

“He’s certainly physically ready … In fact he’s quick enough to maybe trim down, stay where he’s at and maybe play on the edge. Or he could even bulk up, be a 315 pound interior defensive lineman – and he’s got the quickness, hand quickness, and toughness and strength to rush the QB from the interior. So I think it’s that versatility that helps him. He also was a great basketball player, so he’s got that athleticism, even with the big frame.”

2. Bryce Young, Alabama, QB

After Bresee, the No. 2 prospect in the nation was Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young.

The top-ranked dual-threat QB was originally committed to the USC, but later changed course and decided on Alabama.

During his senior season, he completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 4,528 yards and 58 TDs with just 6 interceptions. He also rushed 73 times for 357 yards and 10 TDs, leading Mater Dei all the way to the state championship.

The 5-star recruit was named the LA Times Player of the Year, Gatorade Football Player of the Year for California, and USA Today High School Offensive Player of the Year following the 2019 season.

During his high school career, he amassed 13,250 passing yards and 152 passing TDs, along with 1,084 rushing yards and 26 rushing TDs.

However, there will be competition for Young in the quarterback room, considering sophomore Mac Jones was the starter for the Tide after Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury.

Jones made four starts, finishing the 2019 season with 1,503 passing yards, 14 TD passes and 3 INTs in 11 games.

Former USC superstar QB Matt Leinart discussed the possible competition between Jones and Young:

“I think what we will see is a similar situation that Clemson had a couple years ago with Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence … Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 player in the country, was just too good to keep off the field. Remember, he got some playing time and eventually took over and what happened? He won a National Championship as a freshman. I think we could see something similar.”

3. Justin Flowe, Oregon, LB

Flowe was the No. 1 linebacker prospect and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

The 5-star recruit had 135 tackles and 12 sacks his senior year on his way to becoming the USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year and winner of the Dick Butkus Award.

4. Zachary Evans, TCU, RB

TCU landed their first 5-star in school history with RB Zachary Evans.

The bruising back was ranked the 16th overall recruit in the country and the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class.

He recorded 4,867 yards on 311 carries – 15.65 yards per carry for those doing the math – and 76 TDs during his high school career.

5. Julian Fleming, Ohio State, WR

The No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver prospect is headed to Ohio State.

In his senior season, he was named PennLive’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year and Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year, after becoming the state’s all-time leader in career touchdown receptions (77) and receiving yards (5,514).

Klatt actually slotted Fleming at No. 3 on his list of impact freshman due to his physical gifts.

“He’s the most physically ready, so I’ll go with him. But I’ll tell you it’s going to be difficult because they’ve got a really good core of wide receivers there. That’s why I didn’t put Julian higher on my impact list. I thought he could have been No. 1. I put him at No. 2 because I think Bresee is going to be an impact right away.”

So did the Big Noon Kickoff crew get it correct?

