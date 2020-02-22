Providence knocks off No. 19 Marquette, 84-72 despite Markus Howard’s 38

Video Details

It was yet another monster game for Markus Howard, who put up 38 for the Golden Eagles, but it wasn't enough as Providence took down No. 19 Marquette, 84-72. The Friars were led by Luwane Pipkins, who had 24 points and 4 steals.

More Videos »