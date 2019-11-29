San Diego State takes care of Creighton 83-52 behind 21 points from Malachi Flynn
Malachi Flynn led the San Diego State Aztecs past the Creighton Bluejays 83-52 to remain undefeated at 7-0. Flynn finished with 21 points and 2 steals.
