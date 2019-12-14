Youngstown St. squares off against Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (3-6) vs. Youngstown State (5-5)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri and Youngstown State look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of road losses last Saturday. Youngstown State lost 66-64 to Western Michigan, while Southeast Missouri fell 78-73 at Drake.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.7 points and two steals to lead the charge for the Penguins. Naz Bohannon is also a key contributor, accounting for 6.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southeast Missouri’s DQ Nicholas has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 5 for 14 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.