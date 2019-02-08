Young’s go-ahead basket lifts Ohio St. past Penn St., 74-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young scored the go-ahead basket with 63 seconds left and Ohio State held off Penn State 74-70 in a Big Ten game on Thursday night.

Penn State’s Josh Reaves stole the ball from Andre Wesson in the backcourt and scored on a slam with 1:34 left for a 70-69 lead with 1:34 left.

Young drew the foul while making a layup but missed the free throw, putting Ohio State up 71-70.

Lamar Stevens thought he gave Penn State a 72-71 lead with 32.2 seconds left but he did not beat the shot clock off the inbound play.

After Wesson made one of two free throws for 73-71 Ohio State lead with 29.7 left, Rasir Bolton missed an open layup. Penn State fouled and C.J. Jackson made a pair of foul shots before Penn State missed its final two attempts.

Luther Mohammad had 20 points for the Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten).

Stevens and Reaves had 20 points each for Penn State (8-15, 1-11).

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Hoping to build some momentum from their first conference win, the Nittany Lions instead retreated and lost an opportunity in a winnable game to put more heat on coach Patrick Chambers, whose overall coaching record in his 10th season fell to 163-164. He is 121-136 in eight seasons at Penn State.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are in a stretch where they can make up ground in the standings and improve their chances to make the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.

UP NEXT

After consecutive road games, the task doesn’t get much easier for the Nittany Lions, who host No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday.

Ohio State plays at Indiana on Sunday looking for its second road win in the past three games.