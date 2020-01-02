Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

Wright State (12-3, 2-0) vs. Oakland (6-8, 1-0)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oakland. Wright State has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 81-62 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Xavier Hill-Mais is putting up 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies. Complementing Hill-Mais is Daniel Oladapo, who is producing 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Loudon Love, who is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.1 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last three road games, scoring 84 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Oakland has an assist on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three games while Wright State has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.5 points per game, the 19th-highest figure in Division I. Oakland has only averaged 63.6 points per game, which ranks 265th nationally.