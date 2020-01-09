Wright State looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

Wright State (14-3, 4-0) vs. IUPUI (5-12, 1-3)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fifth straight conference win against IUPUI. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Northern Kentucky Norse 77-66 on March 12, 2019. IUPUI is coming off a 93-78 win over Green Bay in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Jaguars have scored 80 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jaylen Minnett has made or assisted on 42 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. Minnett has accounted for 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: IUPUI is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 5-5 when it scores at least 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: IUPUI’s Minnett has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 15 of 30 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 14th among Division I teams. The IUPUI defense has allowed 76.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd overall).