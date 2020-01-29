Wright, High Point visit Campbell

High Point (5-16, 2-6) vs. Campbell (11-9, 2-6)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as John-Michael Wright and High Point will go up against Cedric Henderson Jr. and Campbell. The freshman John-Michael Wright has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Henderson, a sophomore, is averaging 13 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 73 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed just 73.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.1 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 33.1 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 31 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: High Point is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 5-4 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Camels. Campbell has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) over its past three contests while High Point has assists on 40 of 63 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 26th-highest rate in the country. High Point has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 327th among Division I teams).