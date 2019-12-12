Wofford faces North Greenville

North Greenville vs. Wofford (5-4)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA school North Greenville. Wofford is coming off an 81-77 home win against Gardner-Webb in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Nathan Hoover has averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Terriers, while Storm Murphy has recorded 14.4 points per game.JUMPING FOR JALON: Jalon Cokley has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 6-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Terriers offense put up 75.2 points per contest in those 11 contests.