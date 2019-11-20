Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

Green Bay (1-2) vs. Wisconsin (3-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. In its last six wins against the Phoenix, Wisconsin has won by an average of 13 points. Green Bay’s last win in the series came on Dec. 9, 2009, an 88-84 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: JayQuan McCloud and PJ Pipes have led the Phoenix. McCloud has averaged 13.7 points and five assists while Pipes has recorded 13.3 points and 2.3 steals per game. The Badgers have been led by sophomores Nate Reuvers and Brad Davison, who are scoring 14 and 15.8 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 18.2 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has scored 75 points per game and allowed 58.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Green Bay offense has averaged 84.2 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Wisconsin has not been as uptempo as the Phoenix and is averaging only 66.3 possessions per game (ranked 303rd, nationally).