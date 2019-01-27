Windler scores 33, Belmont rallies to beat Austin Peay 96-92

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler scored 22 of his 33 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds on Saturday as Belmont rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Austin Peay 96-92.

Starting with a layup at the 11:41 mark, Windler scored 20 straight Belmont points — the final seven points opening a 14-0 run in which the Bruins (15-4, 6-2 Ohio Valley Conference) took an 83-79 lead and never trailed again.

The Governors (14-7, 6-2) tied it at 85 and 87, but Kevin McClain scored a layup with 1:25 left to give Belmont the lead for good. Nick Hopkins made it a 92-87 lead on a 3-pointer at the minute mark, and Hopkins and Nick Muszynski each made a pair of free throws to secure the win.

Grayson Murphy added 17 points and a career-high 15 assists for the Bruins, who trailed 50-40 at halftime and 65-51 with 13½ minutes to go. McClain had 16 points, Hopkins scored 13 and Muszynski 12. Windler made 12 of 15 from the field.

Chris Porter-Bunton tied a career high with 24 points for Austin Peay. Terry Taylor added 23 points and Steve Harris scored 17.