Wilson lifts S. Dakota St. past Nebraska-Kearney 66-53

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska-Kearney 66-53 on Friday night.

Alex Arians had 16 points for South Dakota State (7-6), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Brandon Key added six assists. Matt Dentlinger had seven rebounds for the home team.

Morgan Soucie had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Antelopes. Jake Walker added 13 points.

South Dakota State takes on Florida Gulf Coast at home on Wednesday.