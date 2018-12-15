Wilson-Frame’s double-double leads Pitt over UMES

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Senior guard Jared Wilson-Frame recorded his first double-double of the season and Pittsburgh rolled over Maryland-Eastern Shore, 78-43 on Saturday.

Coming off the bench, Wilson-Frame had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line. He also led the Panthers with 11 rebounds. Point guard Xavier Johnson led the Panthers with 12 points.

In total, Pitt outscored the Hawks, 41-1 off the bench. Forward Terrell Brown also broke into double figures with 10 points off the bench.

The under-manned Hawks only dressed nine players for the game and that number was whittled when reserve guard Gabriel Gyamfi fouled out early in the second half.

Not only did UMES not have the number of bodies, they were out-classed in size, as well, with just two 6-foot-7 forwards in A.J. Cheesman and Tyler Jones and no one taller. The Panthers handily won the battle on the boards, 51-29 and outscored the Hawks in the paint, 36-24.

Jones led UMES with 16 points before he fouled out late. Cheesman also finished with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

UMES: Guard Robert Andino became the 10th player in the school’s history to cross the 1,000-point plateau. He came into the game with 996 points and scored six more despite shooting 2 of 10. The fifth-year senior took a medical redshirt in 2017-18, but has returned to form, averaging a career-high 13 points per game coming into Saturday.

Pitt: Playing its first game without backup center Peace Ilegomah, who announced his intention to transfer during the Panthers’ off week, sophomore forward Shamiel Stevenson received his most playing time in over a month. Stevenson had six points and two rebounds in 11 minutes and committed two turnovers.

UP NEXT

UMES: Continues its season-long, six-game road trip by traveling to Winthrop on Dec. 20. The Hawks have not won a road non-conference game since Dec. 21, 2016.

Pitt: Remains home to host New Orleans on Dec. 20 in the Panthers’ next-to-last non-conference game of the season.