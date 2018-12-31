Williams leads SIU-Edwardsville past Missouri S&T, 79-66

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Williams scored 16 points and made three steals, leading SIU-Edwardsville past the Missouri Institute of Science & Technology 79-66 Sunday night, ending 2018 with three straight wins.

Brandon Jackson and Tyresse Williford scored 13 points each, Williford leading with six assists, and Christian Ellis added 11 points for the Cougars (4-8). SIU-Edwardsville finished with 54-percent shooting from the floor, 30 of 56, with 16 assists.

The Division II Miners shot off to a 9-2 start but SIU-Edwardsville caught up at 12-all on a Williams 3-pointer, which came early in a 22-0 run over seven minutes capped by a David McFarland dunk at 29-12.

SIU-Edwardsville led 41-27 at halftime but Missouri S&T battled as close as 54-44 when CJ Hedgepeth hit the first of two free throws after he was fouled on a steal. Hedgepeth missed the second and the Miners missed their next three shots.

Daniel Kinchen buried a 3 for SIU-Edwardsville and the Cougars rode out the win.