Williams carries Troy past Jacksonville St. 60-55

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams had 16 points as Troy beat Jacksonville State 60-55 on Wednesday night.

Darian Adams had 14 points for Troy (4-6), which held the Gamecocks to five points over the final 9:25 in ending its four-game road losing streak.

Kayne Henry had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row. De’Torrion Ware added 13 points and six rebounds and Elias Harden had 12 points.

Troy plays Chattanooga on the road on Sunday. Jacksonville State plays Evansville at home on Monday.