White, Portland host FAMU

Florida A&M (0-7) vs. Portland (7-3)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will battle Isaiah White and Portland. The sophomore Randolph is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. White, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. White, Malcolm Porter and Jacob Tryon have combined to account for 46 percent of Portland’s scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, Randolph, Evins Desir, Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones have combined to account for 58 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has lost its last five road games, scoring 50.4 points, while allowing 75.4 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pilots have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rattlers. Portland has an assist on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) over its previous three games while Florida A&M has assists on 27 of 58 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Rattlers have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.