Weber State beats Portland State 95-88 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 23 points, and Brekkott Chapman had five of his 19 points in overtime as Weber State beat Portland State 95-88 on Saturday night.

Weber State (10-6, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) scored the last seven points in the extra period, and rebounded from a 90-82 OT loss at home to Southern Utah on Jan. 5 that snapped its four-game win streak.

Harding was 7 of 13 from the floor and made all eight of his free throws. Chapman hit three 3-pointers, grabbed 11 rebounds and collected his fourth-straight double-double. Zach Braxton had three dunks to go with 18 points. Cody John chipped in with 17 points.

Sal Nuhu had 20 points to lead Portland State (6-9, 1-3). Robert McCoy added 17 points, and his 3-pointer tied it at 82 with 2:28 remaining in regulation.

Weber State missed two shots and had a turnover while Portland State missed its last three buckets to force overtime.