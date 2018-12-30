Ware scores 20 to lead Jacksonville State to win

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored 20 points and Jacksonville State scored 61 points in the second half to defeat NAIA-member Reinhardt 109-77 on Saturday night.

Ware made 5 of 8 3-pointers in the first half, scoring 15 points. Derek St. Hilaire added 15 points and Jason Burnell scored 14 and was one of three players with eight rebounds for Jacksonville State (8-5). The Gamecocks outrebounded the Eagles 52-37.

Latroy Strong led Reinhardt with 18 points and made four of his team’s 12 3-pointers.

The Gamecocks led by seven at halftime then began to extend their lead by making 10 of their first 14 shots in the second half. The margin was 76-61 with 11:36 remaining and peaked with the final score.

Reinhardt made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the first half to keep the game close but faded to 3-of-16 3-point shooting in the second half.