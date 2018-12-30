Wampler’s 22 pts pace Wright St in 72-64 win over IUPUI

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Billy Wampler scored 22 points, Cole Gentry added 20 and Wright State beat IUPUI 72-64 on Sunday.

Gentry finished 10 of 10 at the free throw line, Wampler was 5 of 5 and the Raiders (7-8, 1-1 Horizon League) were 18 of 23 from the charity stripe. Loudon Love and Mark Hughes each scored 10. The Raiders distributed 17 assists on their 24 made field goals.

Wright State led 35-32 at halftime and extended the margin to 55-42 on Wampler’s layup with 11:07 left. IUPUI (8-7, 0-2) used a 15-2 run to tie it at 57 before Wampler buried a 3 and the Raiders led the rest of the way.

Camron Justice scored 17 to lead IUPUI which now has lost four straight. Evan Hall scored 13 and Ahmed Ismail added 10.