W. Michigan visits Milwaukee

Western Michigan (1-0) vs. Milwaukee (1-0)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan and Milwaukee both look to put winning streaks together . Western Michigan beat McNeese State by 10 on Wednesday. Milwaukee is coming off a 72-62 win over Concordia University (WI) on Tuesday.

LAST TIME: Milwaukee snuck away with a one-point victory over W. Michigan when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Broncos gave up 73.9 points per game while scoring 71.9 per matchup. Milwaukee went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.9 points and allowing 75.4 per game in the process.