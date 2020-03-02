Vandy looks to end streak vs Bama

Vanderbilt (9-20, 1-15) vs. Alabama (16-13, 8-8)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to eight games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 99-90 on Feb. 5. Alabama is coming off a 90-86 win at home over South Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 18.1 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Commodores, Saben Lee has averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 assists while Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 11.5 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 0-7 when they score 76 points or fewer and 16-6 when they exceed 76 points. The Commodores are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 11-13 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 83.2 points per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide second nationally. The Vanderbilt defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 262nd).