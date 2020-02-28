UTEP looks for home win vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (9-19, 5-10) vs. UTEP (14-14, 5-10)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its sixth straight win over Southern Miss at Don Haskins Center. The last victory for the Golden Eagles at UTEP was a 64-56 win on March 13, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Bryson Williams has averaged 18.3 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Miners. Complementing Williams is Souley Boum, who is putting up 12.6 points per game. The Golden Eagles are led by Tyler Stevenson, who is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Gabe Watson has accounted for 44 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern Miss is 7-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 2-19 when falling short of 74. UTEP is 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points and 6-14 on the year, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Southern Miss has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: The Southern Miss offense has turned the ball over 14.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 18.7 turnovers over its last three games.