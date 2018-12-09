Utah Valley puts Northern Arizona away in 2nd half, 98-78

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah White scored 19 points and led five players into double-figure scoring as Utah Valley ran away from Northern Arizona in the second half to post a 98-78 nonconference victory Saturday night.

The Wolverines bounced back from an 80-69 loss at Arizona Thursday to earn their first road win of the season.

Carlos Hines hit a 3-pointer with :40 left to pull the Lumberjacks even at 44-44, but Wyatt Lowell answered with a 3 to send Utah Valley into the break with a 47-44 advantage. White opened the second half with a free throw and Connor Toolson added a 3 and a layup to push the lead to 53-44. Hines hit two 3s to help Northern Arizona hang on, but Utah Valley answered with 3s from White and Lowell. Ben Nakwaasah and Jake Toolson each hit 3s, and after Bernie Andre hit a jumper for the Lumberjacks, Nakwaasah hit again from deep to make it 74-59 and the Wolverines cruised from there.

Toolson finished with 16 points and Utah Valley (7-4) finished hitting 15 of 24 from beyond the arc.

Hines hit 5 of 9 from deep and finished with 21 points for Northern Arizona (2-5).