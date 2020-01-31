Utah, UCLA meet in conference play

Utah (12-8, 3-5) vs. UCLA (11-10, 4-4)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Utah takes on UCLA. Both teams last saw action on Thursday. UCLA won at home over Colorado 72-68, while Utah fell 56-52 at Southern California.

TEAM LEADERS: UCLA’s Chris Smith has averaged 13 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 9.7 points and seven rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 18.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 10.5 points and 4.6 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has had his hand in 40 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. Jones has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bruins are 0-10 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Bruins have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.