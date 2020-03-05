UTA meets CCU in Sun Belt tourney

No. 10 seed Coastal Carolina (15-16, 8-12) vs. No. 7 seed Texas-Arlington (14-17, 10-10)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney First Round, College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina is set to face off against Texas-Arlington in the opening round of the Sun Belt tourney. Coastal Carolina won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Chanticleers outshot Texas-Arlington from the field 47 percent to 42.6 percent and had nine fewer turnovers en route to a 14-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. Jones has accounted for 34 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Chanticleers are 0-11 when they score 71 points or fewer and 15-5 when they exceed 71 points. The Mavericks are 0-12 when allowing 71 or more points and 14-5 when holding opponents below 71.

WINNING WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Chanticleers are 10-16 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Texas-Arlington defense has created 12.2 turnovers per game in Sun Belt play and 13.2 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.