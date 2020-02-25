USF looks to end streak vs ECU

East Carolina (11-17, 5-10) vs. South Florida (11-16, 4-10)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks to extend South Florida’s conference losing streak to five games. South Florida’s last AAC win came against the Memphis Tigers 75-73 on Feb. 8. East Carolina won 67-63 at home against Temple in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 74 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Gardner has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. Gardner has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulls are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 11-11 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Pirates are 0-9 when allowing 75 or more points and 11-8 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: East Carolina’s Suggs has attempted 48 3-pointers and has connected on 29.2 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulls 17th among Division I teams. The East Carolina offense has averaged 68.5 points through 28 games (ranked 228th, nationally).