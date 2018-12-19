USC Upstate beats NAIA-member Truett-McConnell 85-54

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Deion Holmes scored 16 points, Pat Welch added 12 points on four 3-pointers and South Carolina Upstate beat NAIA-member Truett-McConnell 85-54 on Wednesday.

USC Upstate led 40-22 at halftime, scored 11 of the first 19 points of the second half and led by 20 or more points for the final 5:47 of the game. The Spartans had five players finish in double figures for the first time this season.

Bryson Mozone made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for the Spartans (4-8), who will play at North Carolina State (9-1) on Saturday. Brandon Martin and Malik Moore each added 10 points. USC Upstate had 26 assists — with five apiece from Dalvin White and Ross Ryan — on 30 field goals and made 13 of 26 3-pointers.

Christian Davis had 13 points and Filipe Goncalves added 12 for the Bears.