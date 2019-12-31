UNCG looks for home win vs Mercer

Mercer (6-8, 0-1) vs. UNC Greensboro (11-3, 1-0)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its fifth straight win over Mercer at Greensboro Coliseum. The last victory for the Bears at UNC Greensboro was a 76-55 win on Jan. 3, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Ethan Stair has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 36 of 85 field goals (42.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Mercer has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.7 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. The Mercer offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).