UNCG goes up against Georgetown

UNC Greensboro (5-2) vs. Georgetown (4-2)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown squares off against UNC Greensboro in a non-conference matchup. UNC Greensboro beat VMI by 11 at home on Sunday, while Georgetown is coming off of an 81-73 loss in New York to Duke last week.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven has averaged 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while James Akinjo has put up 13.7 points and five assists. For the Spartans, Isaiah Miller has averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Kaleb Hunter has put up 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 41 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Georgetown has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans 14th among Division I teams. The Georgetown offense has turned the ball over on 22.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hoyas 305th, nationally).