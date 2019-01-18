UNC’s Williams: Manley to miss 6th straight game at Miami

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams says sophomore big man Sterling Manley will miss his sixth straight game at Miami on Saturday due to lingering knee soreness.

Manley hasn’t played since the Dec. 29 win against Davidson due to his left knee. Williams said Friday that the 6-foot-11 reserve hasn’t been able to practice and that the team is “waiting to get to a point where he feels better.”

A timeline for Manley’s return is unclear. He is averaging 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for the No. 13 Tar Heels.