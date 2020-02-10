UNC looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

North Carolina (10-13, 3-9) vs. Wake Forest (10-13, 3-10)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. North Carolina has won by an average of 19 points in its last six wins over the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2014, a 73-67 win.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wake Forest’s Olivier Sarr has averaged 12.5 points and nine rebounds while Brandon Childress has put up 14.4 points and 4.3 assists. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 15 points and 8.9 rebounds while Armando Bacot has put up 10.5 points and eight rebounds.BROOKS CAN GET BUCKETS: In 23 appearances this season, North Carolina’s Brooks has shot 53.1 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Carolina is 0-7 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Wake Forest is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-13 when fewer than four Demon Deacons players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.4 free throws per game this season.