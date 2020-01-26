UMES looks for home win vs Morgan State

Morgan State (10-12, 4-3) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-18, 1-4)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its fifth straight win over Morgan State at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The last victory for the Bears at Maryland Eastern Shore was an 88-72 win on Feb. 17, 2014.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 37 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hawks have scored 60 points per game and allowed 71.2 points per game across five conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 68.3 points scored and 76.4 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TOUGH TO DENY DAVIS: Across 22 appearances this season, Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has shot 47.1 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-10 when they allow 75 or more points and 10-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Hawks are 0-18 when they score 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 64.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Morgan State’s Troy Baxter has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 25 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 71.2 points per game.