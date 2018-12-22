UL Monroe takes control early to beat Coppin State 80-63

MONROE, La. (AP) — Travis Munnings scored a career-high 32 points with eight 3-pointers and Louisiana-Monroe beat winless Coppin State 80-63 on Friday night.

Daishon Smith scored 19 with six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Warhawks (7-4) and Michael Ertel added 13 points in their fourth straight win. Louisiana-Monroe is averaging 80 points per game in their last four. The Warhawks made 13 of 25 from 3-point range and half their 52 field-goal attempts.

Louisiana-Monroe took control with a 13-0 run and led 24-11 when Munnings made a 3-pointer. Munnings made three 3s during the outburst. The Warhawks led 36-26 at halftime and stayed in control the rest of the way. The Eagles never got closer than nine points in the second half.

Lamar Morgan scored 19 with seven rebounds for Coppin State (0-13) before fouling out. Taqwain Drummond scored 14 and Justin Steers 13.