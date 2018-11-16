UIC outlasts William & Mary 100-95 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson scored 25, Godwin Boahen added 24 points and UIC beat William & Mary 100-95 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ferguson scored the Flames‘ first five points of the extra period and Marcus Ottey hit a 3-pointer to give UIC (1-3) the lead for good at 90-87.

Boahen scored six in overtime, including a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game with four seconds left.

Boahen’s jumper with 16 seconds left in regulation tied it at 82 and the Tribe’s Justin Pierce missed a layup with two seconds left to force overtime.

Ottey and Jordan Blount added 14 points each for the Flames, who shot 36 of 64 (56.3 percent) from the field.

Matt Milon made 8 of 15 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 30 for William & Mary (1-2). Pierce added 25 points and 11 rebounds, and L.J. Owens scored 12 in his first career start.