UIC fires basketball coach Steve McClain after 5 seasons

<p> Illinois-Chicago coach Steve McClain reacts during in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northern Kentucky for the Horizon League men's tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) </p>

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons.

McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.

UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.

“We are committed to men’s basketball returning to the NCAA Tournament and developing a national presence and determined that a change in program leadership was needed at this time,” athletic director Michael Lipitz said in a release.

UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004.

The Flames won at least 16 games in each of McClain’s last four seasons.