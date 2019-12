UCLA goes up against Denver

Denver (4-5) vs. UCLA (6-3)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver and UCLA both look to put winning streaks together . Denver won 67-58 over Jackson State on Tuesday. UCLA is coming off a 93-64 win over San Jose State on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Hill has averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bruins. Complementing Hill is Chris Smith, who is putting up 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Pioneers are led by Ade Murkey, who is averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Across nine games this season, UCLA’s Hill has shot 60 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Denver is 0-5 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points. The Bruins have allowed 62.3 points per game over their last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bruins are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 22nd in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Denver stands at just 19.2 percent (ranked 332nd).