UC Davis squares off against Holy Names

Holy Names vs. UC Davis (5-10)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies will be taking on the Hawks of NAIA program Holy Names. UC Davis lost 74-69 on the road to New Mexico in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Matt Neufeld and Stefan Gonzalez have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Through 15 games, the Aggies’ Joe Mooney has connected on 34.4 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 87.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: UC Davis scored 90 and came away with a 30-point win over Holy Names when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis went 2-10 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies offense put up 58.9 points per contest across those 12 games.