UC Davis seeks revenge on UC Riverside

UC Davis (14-17, 8-7) vs. UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside goes for the season sweep over UC Davis after winning the previous matchup in Davis. The teams last went at it on Jan. 9, when the Highlanders shot 53.3 percent from the field while holding UC Davis’s shooters to just 40.7 percent en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.ACCURATE ARINZE: Arinze Chidom has connected on 44.1 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-11 when scoring at least 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-15 when fewer than four Highlanders players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady UC Riverside defense has held opponents to 60.6 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. UC Davis has given up an average of 71.6 points through 31 games (ranking the Aggies 208th).