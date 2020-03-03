Tulsa looks to sweep Temple

Tulsa (20-9, 12-4) vs. Temple (14-15, 6-10)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple seeks revenge on Tulsa after dropping the first matchup in Tulsa. The teams last played each other on Jan. 3, when the Golden Hurricane shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Temple’s shooters to just 27.7 percent en route to a 70-44 victory.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Alani Moore II and Monty Scott have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 23.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Temple is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 62 or fewer points, and 6-15 when opponents exceed 62 points. Tulsa is 16-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 4-9 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Owls are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 6-15 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Golden Hurricane are 16-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 4-9 when opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulsa defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 30th-lowest figure in the country. The Temple offense has averaged just 69.1 points through 29 games (ranked 215th among Division I teams).